Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $22.41 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00049388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.09 or 0.00621522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00067553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00025400 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.