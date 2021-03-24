(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKGAY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on (MKGAY) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised (MKGAY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during trading on Friday. (MKGAY) has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

