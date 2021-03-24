Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Hits 24-Hour Volume of $728,387.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for $17.03 or 0.00031140 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $22.68 million and $728,387.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00468651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00062510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00809525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00075227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,331,949 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.