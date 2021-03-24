Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.79 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for about $319.72 or 0.00592492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $23.79 million and $80,947.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.49 or 0.00473476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00162482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.96 or 0.00844975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00077060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,409 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

