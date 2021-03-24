Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Columbia Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,372 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.5% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $237.58 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $141.27 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

