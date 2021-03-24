Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cascend Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

MU opened at $85.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

