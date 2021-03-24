Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Rating Increased to Buy at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Longbow Research currently has $188.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $149.98 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 155,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

