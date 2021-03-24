Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives €8.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.55 ($10.05).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on B4B3. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of ETR B4B3 traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €11.10 ($13.06). 1,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a market cap of $33.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. Metro has a twelve month low of €7.70 ($9.06) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

