Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 390% Higher Over Last Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $15.88 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for about $6.85 or 0.00012690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 390% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.49 or 0.00473476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00162482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.96 or 0.00844975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00077060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Meter Governance Token Trading

