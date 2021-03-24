Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MESO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Mesoblast Limited has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MESO. Maxim Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

