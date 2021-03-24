Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.
Shares of MTH stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $117.06.
In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.