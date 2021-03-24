Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

