Meridian Network Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.23 million and $237,857.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00076317 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002470 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000056 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 324.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 97.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

