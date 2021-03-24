Mercury Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,092.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Mercury token can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $8,092.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.66 or 0.00463670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00061297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00160070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.17 or 0.00830946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00050674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00078059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.