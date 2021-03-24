MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $134.06

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €134.06 ($157.72) and traded as high as €141.30 ($166.24). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €141.30 ($166.24), with a volume of 401,771 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €137.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €134.06.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

