Mercer International’s (MERC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.