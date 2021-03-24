Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $298,000 Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,616 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,430 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 544,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 419,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $4,054,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.19 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,625 shares of company stock worth $169,765. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

