Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 958 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $77.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.