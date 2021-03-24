Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $330,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $128.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

