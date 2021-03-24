Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $356,000 Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 202,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 812,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

BDJ stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

