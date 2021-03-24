Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,210 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,731 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

