Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMIZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SMIZF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

