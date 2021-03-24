McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 4.0% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $225.57. 79,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,098. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.85 and its 200 day moving average is $215.42. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

