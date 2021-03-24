Maxim Group Raises BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $60.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLFS. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

BLFS stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $806,047.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $34,069.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,597.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,636,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares during the period. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

