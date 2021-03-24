Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAXR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Shares of MAXR opened at $36.67 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 96,474 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

