Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%.
MMX stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $736.00 million, a P/E ratio of 104.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $6.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Maverix Metals Company Profile
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.
Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.