Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%.

MMX stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $736.00 million, a P/E ratio of 104.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

MMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

