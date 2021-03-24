Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $704.49

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.49 ($9.20) and traded as low as GBX 673.55 ($8.80). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 687.50 ($8.98), with a volume of 10,622 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mattioli Woods from GBX 896 ($11.71) to GBX 939 ($12.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 713.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 704.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

