Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Match Group by 985.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $145.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of -221.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

