Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $30.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.63.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE:MTDR opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.