Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Lowered to $295.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.28. Masimo has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Masimo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 24.2% in the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

