Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 91.71% and a negative net margin of 69.75%.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.22. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBII. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.