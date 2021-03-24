MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Raised to $67.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

HZO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

MarineMax stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,400 shares of company stock worth $3,228,314. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

