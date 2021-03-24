Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 460 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.5% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $167.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.66. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $180.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.69.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

