Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 78,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 62,192 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.84. 336,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.