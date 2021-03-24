Marietta Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 18,384 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.3% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,213. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.43 and a fifty-two week high of $321.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

