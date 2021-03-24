Marietta Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 432.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 93,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,516. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

