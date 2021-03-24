Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Sony by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Sony stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $103.18. 12,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,463. Sony Co. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

