Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,700 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 32.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.12.

HON stock traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,025. The company has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.25 and a 12 month high of $219.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

