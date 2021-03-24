Marietta Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.15. 434,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,824,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

