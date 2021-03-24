Manna (MANNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $750,403.65

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Manna coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Manna has a market capitalization of $750,403.65 and approximately $68.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manna has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002511 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,920.76 or 1.03632555 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,001,837 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,986 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.