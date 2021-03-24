MalwareChain (MALW) Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded down 40% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, MalwareChain has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One MalwareChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $81,177.82 and approximately $1,152.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00041740 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1,005.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003558 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain (CRYPTO:MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 6,757,205 coins and its circulating supply is 6,472,121 coins. MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

MalwareChain Coin Trading

