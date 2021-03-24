Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.71

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and traded as low as $5.68. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 5,964 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MJDLF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

