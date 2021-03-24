LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock opened at $100.26 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.74.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

