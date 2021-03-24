Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of C$9.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.78. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.54 and a 52 week high of C$15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.58.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,080,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.97.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

