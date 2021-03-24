Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.39.

LULU stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.70. 5,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,105. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

