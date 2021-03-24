Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Trading Up 5.5%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 143,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 252,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUC shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$0.55 to C$0.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of C$297.67 million and a PE ratio of -10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

