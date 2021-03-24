LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

CI stock opened at $238.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.07. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $136.55 and a 1 year high of $248.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

