LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 348.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $222.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.16, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $126.54 and a 52-week high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

