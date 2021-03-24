LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

ALL opened at $111.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

