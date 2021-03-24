LPL Financial LLC Has $10.83 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,871 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

