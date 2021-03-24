LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $204,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

